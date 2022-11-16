Tia Mowry Opens up About Decision to Divorce Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is getting real about her split from Cory Hardrict. During her appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Mowry opened up about how she's been navigating life since announcing their breakup. It was first reported in early October that Mowry and Hardrict were getting a divorce after 14 years of marriage.

When it came to her decision to separate from Hardrict, Mowry said that it wasn't an easy one. She added, "It's a hard journey. But at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it." Following this decision, the Sister, Sister star is putting herself and her happiness first. Mowry explained that by prioritizing her happiness, she's experienced an "awakening" regarding who she is as a person.

"I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else's happiness," she said. "Making sure that everybody else is okay, meaning our children, our friends, our family. But at the end of the day, it's about self-love. And when you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth, then all of a sudden, there's this awakening."

In early October, Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict, with whom she shares two children, a son Cree, 11, and a daughter Cairo, 4. She reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Mowry later addressed the news directly on Instagram and confirmed that she and Hardrict were going their separate ways.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," Mowry wrote, alongside a photo of the former couple. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Since that announcement, Mowry has been open about how she's doing amid the divorce. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she said that she feels "blessed" by the support she's received. Mowry continued, "I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received. I'm so grateful of the community and the fans that I have."