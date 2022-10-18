Tia Mowry Feels 'Blessed' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is opening up about how she's been feeling since it was announced that she split from Cory Hardrict. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mowry is feeling "blessed" amidst the breakup. It was announced in early October that Mowry and Hardrict had split after 14 years of marriage.

When asked how she's been doing, Mowry replied, "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed." She went on to say that the amount of support that she's received since the divorce announcement has made her feel so loved. Mowry added, "I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received. I'm so grateful of the community and the fans that I have." The 44-year-old continued, "I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing … it has just been [amazing]. I feel so blessed."

Mowry and Hardrict wed in April 2008 in Santa Barbara. They share two children together, an 11-year-old son Cree and a 4-year-old daughter Cairo. On Oct. 4, Mowry took to Instagram to share that she and Hardrict decided to go their separate ways after 14 years of marriage.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," Mowry wrote, alongside a photo of herself and Hardrict. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Following the divorce announcement, Mowry's twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley addressed the news on the Today Show. While promoting her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, Mowry-Housley was asked about the situation. She responded, "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back. I love her dearly. She is strong but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. As a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."