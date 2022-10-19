Tia Mowry's Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Says 'I Love My Wife' Amid Divorce

Cory Hardrict is declaring his love for his estranged wife, Tia Mowry. Fans were shocked at the news that Mowry filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage, two children, and 22 years together in total. She cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce paperwork, noted the couple has a prenup, and wants a judge to enforce that neither or them pay spousal support or alimony to one another. The Family Reunion star also requests joint physical and legal custody of their two children: their 11-year-old son Cree – and their 4-year-old daughter Cairo. As of now, things appear to be amicable, with both sharing nice comments on one another's social media posts. And Hardrict is letting the world know that Mowry is still his lady…at least legally.

While promoting the current season of his show All American, Hardrict took to Instagram to talk to fans, and he sent a shoutout to Mowry in the process, seemingly responding to comments in the live chat. "It's love, y'all. I love y'all for real," he said. "I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love."

Just days after the divorce filing, Mowry spoke with Entertainment Tonight while attending Elle Magazine's Women in Hollywood event. "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed," Mowry shared. "I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," Mowry shared with a warm smile. "I'm so grateful for the community and the fans that I have." She added that her children are "doing amazing" amid the relationship change, adding, "They're all so happy. And that means the world to me, my children."

Since the split, Mowry has remained active on social media. In one video, she sits on the edge of a bed in a video that read, "This next chapter of my life is called, "My Turn," with her captioning the video: "I am love. I am peace," with a butterfly emoji.

Before the post, she addressed the split in a throwback photo of her and Hardrict on the set of a project. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."