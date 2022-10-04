Tia Mowry Files for Divorce From Husband of 14 Years, Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after almost 14 years of marriage. After TMZ broke the news Tuesday, Mowry confirmed it on Instagram. She said the two will "maintain a friendship" as they co-parent their children, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo Tiahna, 4.

The Sister, Sister star, 44, filed for divorce in Los Angeles court on Tuesday. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split but did not list a date of separation. Mowry is asking the judge for joint physical and legal custody of their children, reports TMZ. The couple has a prenup, so Mowry is asking the judge to terminate the court's ability to grant either of them spousal support.

Mowry appeared to hint that a major change was coming in her life in an Instagram Story post early Tuesday. She shared a cryptic quote reading, "Letting go can be painful. But it won't hurt as much holding on to an illusion." However, she was more direct in a post on Instagram, explaining that she and Hardrict are separating.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," Mowry wrote, alongside a photo of the former couple. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

Mowry's friends, family, and fans showed their support for the actress, including her twin sister, Tamera Mowry. "Love you," Tamara wrote, adding four heart emojis. "Sending you family love and prayers," Niecy Nash-Betts wrote. "Sending you all my love. Hold your head up Queen," Eva Marcille added.

Mowry and Hardrict met while making the 2005 movie Hollywood Horror. They got engaged on Christmas Day in 2006 and married in April 2008. In a 2013 interview with Ebony, Mowry confirmed she and Hardrict stayed friends for a year before they decided to start dating.

"I think you should focus on not having the relationship define who you are or a man to define who you are," she told Ebony when asked to give advice for single women. "So if you're careful and cautious about that going into a relationship, I think it's going to be a healthy relationship. And I think at the end of the day, it starts with you. It starts with looking within and loving who you are, knowing who you are first, knowing who you are as a person. And then once you are solid within that-and we're constantly learning-but once you have some foundation of who you are as a person, you're not looking for anything or any man to solidify you at all."

Mowry and Tamara shot to fame on the ABC/The WB sitcom Sister, Sister. They also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movies Twitches and Twitches Too. Mowry recently starred in the TV movie Miracle in Motor City. She also stars in the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, which will return for a third and final season on Oct. 27.