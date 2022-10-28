Tia Mowry Officially Serves Cory Divorce Docs Hardrict Amid Cryptic Social Media Posts

Cory Hardrict may have recently confessed his love for his estranged wife Tia Mowry via an Instagram Live with fans, but it wasn't enough for her to think twice about saving their marriage. News broke that the Sister,Sister star filed to divorce the All American star on Oct. 4 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple are parents to a son Cree, 11 – and a daughter Cairo, 4. Repped by famed divorce attorney to the stars Laure Wasser, she is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the children and asks that Hardrict be blocked from receiving spousal support, noting an existing prenuptial agreement signed ahead of their 2008 nuptials. The pair dated for about eight years before tying the knot. Hardrict has denied that cheating played a role in their split. Mowry recently had him served by a process server.

Radar Online reports that Hardrict was officially served at a home in Studio City, CA on Oct. 21. Days earlier, he spoke of his affinity for Mowry while promoting a new season of his series. "It's love, y'all. I love y'all for real," he told fans. "I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It's all love." Mowry wrote "I love you" under a comment he posted on a recent Instagram post of hers. But fans believe she's still sending hints about feeling a weight lifted since the split. A date of separation is not listed on the divorce documents.

"You look happier since you decided to let people lose you instead of begging them to choose you," Mowry shared in an Instagram Stories post on Oct. 27. But publicly, she says things are seemingly amicable.

Days after the divorce filing, Mowry spoke with Entertainment Tonight while attending Elle Magazine's Women in Hollywood event. "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed," Mowry shared. "I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I've received," Mowry shared with a warm smile. "I'm so grateful for the community and the fans that I have." She added that her children are "doing amazing" amid the relationship change, adding, "They're all so happy. And that means the world to me, my children."