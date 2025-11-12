‘The Hunting Wives’ Star Is Engaged

Brittany Snow has found love again!

The Hunting Wives star, 39, is engaged to boyfriend Hunter Moreno, 31, two years after her separation from ex-husband Tyler Stanaland, Us Weekly confirmed Tuesday.

Confirmation of Snow’s engagement comes just days after the actress’s The Beast in Me co-star, Claire Danes, was seemingly caught on camera discussing the big news at the show’s premiere.

“You’re engaged?” Danes, 46, seemingly says in a video of her talking to Snow published by Deuxmoi on Nov. 5. “When did that happen?”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Brittany Snow attends as Netflix Hosts the New York Special Screening of "The Beast In Me" at The Paris Theater on November 05, 2025 in New York City.

Snow and Moreno were first romantically linked in October 2024, but have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Snow’s relationship with Moreno was the Pitch Perfect star’s first serious romance since her 2022 divorce from Stanaland after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” the Selling the OC star, 36, wrote on Instagram in September 2022. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog, Charlie,” he continued. “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Brittany Snow attends the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City.

Snow then filed for divorce in January 2023, and their marriage was legally dissolved in July 2023.

The Hairspray actress addressed Stanaland’s flirtatious behavior with Selling the OC co-stars Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona during a March 2024 appearance on Call Her Daddy.

“I was not aware of a lot of things, and I’ll say that,” Snow said of her marriage to the Netflix personality. “I will say, what people think happened, happened. [The cast] took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head, and I don’t want to give them any more time and energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention.”

She did note at the time that she was open to love and marriage still, calling it “weird” to be single. “I’m saying weirdly because it’s very easy for me to get in a relationship, and I’ve been actively trying to be alone and be with myself and just feel the feelings and not have to band-aid it with sparkly, shiny, emotional things,” she said at the time.

Stanaland, who denied any infidelity in his relationship with Snow, got engaged to girlfriend Hannah Morrissey in October, writing on Instagram at the time, “Last week, in the very place we road tripped to shortly after we first met, I asked the best person I’ve ever known for forever. Our little family just got a whole lot more official.”