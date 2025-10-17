Netflix Star Engaged Following Divorce From ‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland is engaged to girlfriend Hannah Morrissey.

“Last week, in the very place we road tripped to shortly after we first met, I asked the best person I’ve ever known for forever,” Stanaland, 36, wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside photos of Morissey showing off her engagement ring at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, Calif. “Our little family just got a whole lot more official.”

Stanaland continued, “When the right person enters your life, it’s not just love, it’s a transformation. All the uncertainties are replaced with peace and partnership. And when you’re also aligned on all the important things it’s absolute magic.”

“I have never had more fun or been more inspired and challenged in all the best ways,” he concluded. “My cup is absolutely overflowing by this beautiful little family we’re creating.”

Stanaland and Morrissey hard-launched their relationship in May, as the Netflix personality shared “Polaroids from paradise” that included his girlfriend, noting that “adventures have been 11/10 as of late.”

Prior to Morrissey, Stanaland was married to The Hunting Wives’ Brittany Snow. The two tied the knot in March 2020 after two years of dating, but their marriage came to an end in September 2022, after Stanaland’s alleged inappropriate behavior with Selling the OC co-stars Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona aired on the Netflix show’s first season.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Stanaland wrote on Instagram at the time. Four months later, Snow filed for divorce, and their split was finalized in August 2023.

(John Shearer/Getty Images)

In March 2024, the actress implied that Stanaland had cheated on her while chatting with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy.

“What happened for me — and I won’t speak about this specifically because I think this goes with a lot of my past relationships or things that I tell my friends — which is to actually start realizing and seeing them as real people, and not this idealized version of what you thought or what you built, but who they are really,” Snow said, adding, “I was not aware of a lot of things, and I’ll say that. So, I will say, what people think happened, happened.”

Stanaland took to his Instagram Story after the interview went live to address the allegations. “Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation,” he wrote at the time. “A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that.”