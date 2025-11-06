3 New Updates on ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2

There are some big updates for The Hunting Wives Season 2.

Netflix renewed the hit drama for a second season in September.

Created by showrunner Rebecca Cutter, The Hunting Wives is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb. The series stars Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, and Chrissy Metz. The series was initially in development for Starz, but after the studio Lionsgate TV acquired the rights when the companies split in May, Lionsgate made a deal with Netflix U.S. to acquire the eight-episode first season. The Hunting Wives will become a Netflix-branded series for Season 2. Check out some updates for the upcoming season.

Season 2’s Planned Release

Even though The Hunting Wives was just renewed in September, don’t expect it to have a Bridgerton or even Stranger Things release schedule. When pressed for a premiere date, Åkerman told Extra ahead of Halloween that the new season will be here, “Next summer.” She continued, “We’re going back to work in a week and a half… We heard the audience and the fans, and we’re bringing it to you next summer.”

Despite going back to work soon, though, Åkerman had yet to read a script. She explained, “Usually, you get a five-month writers’ room, but because it was such a wild success this summer, Netflix has said, ‘We need a summer release. We’re going to go back to work in November. You get a month and a half writers’ room.’ So, they’re writing feverishly, but I’ve been in and heard some of the stories, and I think we’re getting a script soon, I hope.”

Filming Starts Soon

As Åkerman shared, filming is starting in a matter of days to keep up with the summer schedule. While visiting The Tonight Show on Oct. 29, Snow told host Jimmy Fallon that Season 2 is “happening” and they start filming “in two weeks.”

In Season 2, “Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Åkerman) are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

Extras are Being Cast

Those in the Charlotte, North Carolina area are able to apply to be an extra for Season 2 of The Hunting Wives. According to The Charlotte Observer, Tona B. Dahlquist Casting put out a casting call for extras on Oct. 22, encouraging people of all ages, types, and ethnicities to apply. Those interested should email submissions to THW2extras@gmail.com with the subject line including their age, ethnicity, gender, and the city and state they live in.

Submissions must include two current cell phone photos: a close-up shot that shows the head and shoulders, and a full-length photo that shows the entire body. The following should also be included: