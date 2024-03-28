Brittany Snow Divorced Netflix Star After Seeing His Behavior on the Show

Brittany Snow is opening up about her divorce from Tyler Stanaland nearly a year after finalizing her split from the Selling the OC alum. The Pitch Perfect star, 38, spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, telling host Alex Cooper that it was difficult to watch her ex's behavior with his female co-stars in the Selling Sunset spinoff.

"I did not know what was going on," Snow said. "I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn't have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking." Asked if she personally knew any of the women her ex was involved with, Snow joked, "Which one?" before adding more seriously that she did not.

In Season 1 of Selling the OC, which aired in August 2022, Stanaland admitted to kissing co-star Kayla Cardona, and in Season 2 of the Netflix series, which aired in September 2023, Stanaland shared a passionate kiss with co-star and close friend Alex Hall. Snow and Stanaland separated in September 2022, shortly after Season 1's premiere, and the Hairspray actress filed for divorce in January 2023. Their divorce was finalized in July.

When it comes to her husband's behavior on Selling the OC, Snow was clearly upset as she told Cooper she watched it all play out on the show itself. "Of course I saw it-I watched it with my dog," Snow said. "What people think happened, happened. Now I can laugh about it. It's insane and it's so funny."

She continued of their relationship, which began in 2018 before the former couple tied the knot in 2020, "I had instincts and I think because I was in love I didn't trust them – there's a lot of grace I give myself so I can own – there's a part of this I don't have a part in. They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it from every side and release that anger because it doesn't serve me."

Looking back, Snow doesn't have any regrets when it comes to her relationship with her ex. "There was love there," the John Tucker Must Die actress added. "There was a marriage there. There was so much love. I think that gray is hard to understand because it's much more salacious and interesting that it's just 'he did this' and 'she did this' and that's what I would want to put out there. I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don't regret it. I don't regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it."