Brittany Snow Splits From 'Selling the OC' Star Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow and her husband, Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland, have called it quits. The Pitch Perfect star, 36, and Stanaland, 33, announced the news on their Instagram pages Wednesday by sharing the same statements. The two were reportedly having marriage troubles after one of Stanaland's Selling the OC co-stars tried to kiss him off-camera.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Snow wrote, alongside an old black and white photo of the couple. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," Snow continued. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter." Snow and Stanaland got engaged in 2019 and married in March 2020.

Last month, after Selling the OC was released on Netflix, Stanaland confirmed on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that co-star Kayla Cardona, 33, tried to kiss him off-camera twice. On the show, Stanaland tried to "minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," but he told Casey there was "something" where he had to set "some hard lines and boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit." He said an attempted kiss did not happen during filming. "We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part, all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office," he said.

Hours before Snow and Stanaland announced plans to separate, sources told PEOPLE that the incident left a mark on their marriage. Turning their lives into a storyline on the show "broke them," the source said, adding that this was the "final straw" for the couple. Stanaland being on the show at all was a sticking point between them, according to the source.

"He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms. She has been trying to find the best time to file for divorce," the source told the magazine. "They're fully over," another source said. "All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

Stanaland was a pro surfer before joining the Oppenheimer Group as a realtor. During his Reality Live appearance, he said Snow and his own home would never appear on Selling the OC. "As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private," the Netflix star said. "And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."