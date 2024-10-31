Brittany Snow Reportedly Has a New Man in Her Life After Tyler Stanaland Divorce

Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow has sparked romance rumors following her recent divorce, as photographers captured the actress sharing intimate moments with a mystery man during a New York City outing on Oct. 28. While the man’s identity hasn’t been confirmed, social media clues suggest he might be creative director and photographer Hunter Moreno, who shared a photo of himself wearing what appears to be the same outfit on his Instagram story, according to JustJared.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted walking her dog, who wore a red vest, in downtown Manhattan when the couple paused for what observers described as a passionate kiss. Snow appeared casual in a long black coat, black pants, and a New York Yankees baseball cap with sunglasses, while her companion wore a white hoodie, jeans, and a similar baseball cap ensemble, per photos from E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This potential new relationship emerges just over a year after Snow finalized her divorce from Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland. She opened up about the challenges of their separation on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March. “I did not know what was going on,” Snow confessed. “As someone who is so hands-on with my career, I was just completely shocked that I didn’t have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking.”

The John Tucker Must Die actress revealed that watching her relationship troubles play out on reality TV was particularly difficult. Stanaland’s appearance on Selling the OC complicated the divorce, as he became entangled in an on-screen love triangle with co-stars Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona.

Snow addressed this situation, saying, “I’m collectively calling them ‘they’ because I don’t know any of them except my ex-husband. They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head. And I don’t want to give them any more time or energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted—which was getting my time and energy and attention.”

Snow admitted that the “saddest part” was that she wasn’t seeing “any of it” during the relationship. “To trust yourself after that and be like, ‘I have a good sense of character’—I had instincts,” she shared, “and I think because I was in love I didn’t trust them.”

Stanaland, 35, has denied allegations of infidelity, stating on Instagram Stories, “Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation. A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that.” He emphasized, “I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Snow and Stanaland announced their separation in September 2022 after two years of marriage, with Snow filing for divorce in January 2023. Despite speculation about Stanaland’s relationship with his costar Alex Hall, Hall recently confirmed to E! News, “As far as our relationship, there is no relationship.” Neither Snow nor the man photographed with her has publicly commented on their apparent romance, and the speculation about his identity remains unconfirmed.