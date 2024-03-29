Netflix Star Reacts to Ex-Wife Brittany Snow's Comments About Their 'Shocking' Divorce

He said that they had both agreed not to speak publicly about the marriage, both personally and legally.

Tyler Stanaland reacted to the recent remarks made by his ex-wife Brittany Snow about their marriage. Taking to his Instagram Story Thursday, Stanaland, 34, best known for his Netflix series Selling the OC, dismissed any rumors of wrongdoing, including allegations of cheating, following the release of a brand new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast featuring the 38-year-old actress.

"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation. A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that," he wrote in an Instagram Story.

I don't think tyler stanaland understands that unfaithful doesn't necessarily mean cheating, though I don't trust that he didn't. Unfaithful also includes kissing (&attempting to kiss) other women, disrespecting your marriage (on TV), not standing up for your marriage, flirting pic.twitter.com/5gVpgvj9W9 — Alex (@TimelordAl3x) March 29, 2024

Immediately beneath the writing, Stanaland attached a photo showing gulls flying over water in a coastal setting. After vigorously denying any allegations against him, he wished his ex-wife "nothing but the best."

"I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best," he wrote.

Two years after his wedding to Snow, Stanaland made headlines for his flirty behavior with co-stars Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona during the first season of Selling the OC in 2022. In July 2023, just two months before the second season of his Netflix show premiered, the Pitch Perfect star and real estate agent finalized their divorce.

His statement comes after his actress ex-wife spoke with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper about their marriage and divorce, telling Cooper, 29, that she was not in the know on a lot of things when it came to what was happening on and off camera of his reality show.

His assertion came after his ex-wife spoke with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper about their marriage and divorce, in which Cooper, 29, said she was unaware of many of the things that were happening on and off camera during his reality show.

Moreover, she addressed the rumors circulating about her ex-husband and his co-stars, namely Cardona and Hall, telling Cooper that despite his denials, what many fans believe to be true occurred.

"I will say, what people think happened, happened," Snow continued. "I think that there's also in my experience with this and how I processed it, there's a lot of grace that I give myself... There's a part of this that I don't have a part in. They messed up. But I tried very hard to see it all from every side and release that anger, because it doesn't serve me."

Snow added, "Yes, what happened, happened. What it's alluded to in the press is true." As she told Cooper, the worst part was not seeing any signs of trouble before watching her ex-husband's show, which she called "the saddest part of the whole thing."