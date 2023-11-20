Travis Kelce Gives Details About How He Convinced Taylor Swift to Go Out With Him

Travis Kelce is opening up about how he began dating Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end told Wall Street Journal Magazine he had several people, including Swift's family members, help him start a relationship with the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was in her corner [who said]: Yo! 'Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid," Kelce said, per Entertainment Weekly. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."

Kelce also revealed Swift's cousins played a hand in the relationship while she was in Kansas City. "She'll probably hate me for saying this, but when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures in front of my locker," Kelce said who also admitted that he was not nervous when they went on their first date in New York City since "we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there."

Kelce added he's never "dated anyone with that kind of aura" or the major public attention surrounding them. "I've never dealt with it," he said. "But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she's just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange."

Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since September after Kelce shared he attended her concert in Kansas City over the summer and failed to hand her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. She has attended a few more games since then and has sat with Kelce's parents. Swift has also been seen hanging out with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She is not scheduled to attend the Chiefs game on Monday night due to the international leg of her Eras Tour.