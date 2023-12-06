Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Her Relationship With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is opening up about her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The 12-time Grammy Award winner recently spoke to Time magazine as she was named Time's Person of the Year in 2023. When asked about the relationship, Swift said they became a couple before attending her first Chiefs game in October.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she says. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Swift, who normally keeps her relationships private, said there's nothing to hide when it comes to her dating Kelce. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift explained. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

As Swift mentioned, Kelce called out the "Anti-Hero" singer on the New Heights podcast during the summer. "Well, I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said at the time. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it… alright now…. She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Swift has attended multiple Chiefs games to support Kelce, including the game on Sunday when the Chiefs traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Kelce has shown support for Swift by attending her Eras Tour concert in Argentina last month.