Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift made headlines on Sunday when she was seen at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game. This led to people believing that she and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are a couple, but what really got people buzzing was when the game ended, Swift was seen walking out with the two-time Super Bowl champion. A video showed the two walking together, and Swift smiled at the camera and appeared to say "bye." Kelce, who publicly invited the 12-time Grammy Award winner to attend a game, smiled at the camera also.

During the game, Swift, 33, was in the suite with Kelce's mom watching the Chiefs take on the Bears. Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter, which led to Swift having an explicit reaction to him scoring to give the Chiefs the 41-0 lead. Swift was seen smiling throughout the game and was wearing a red and white Chiefs jacket.

According to PEOPLE, when Swift heard the invite from Kelce, she was more than happy to accept. "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends," the source told PEOPLE. "Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

Kelce, 33, invited Swift to a Chiefs game during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]," Kelce told McAfee. "You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. We'll see what happens in the near future."

The Kelce-Swift relationship rumors began when Kelce was talking about seeing Swift in concert earlier this year. "Well, I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt that I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast in July. "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it… alright now…. She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."