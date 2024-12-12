Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged! The Emilia Pérez star, 32, announced the big news on Wednesday, Dec. 11, sharing photos of her stunning marquise-cut diamond ring on Instagram after the music producer, 36, popped the question.

“forever begins now..,” Gomez wrote on Instagram alongside an up-close photo of her ring and a picture of her and Blanco celebrating their engagement with an embrace. The Only Murders in the Building star also included a shot of the cozy picnic set-up that may have served as the location for Blanco’s proposal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the comment section, the producer made it clear he’s ready to tie the knot with his new fiancé ASAP, writing, “hey wait… that’s my wife.” Blanco told Howard Stern in May on The Howard Stern Show that he was planning to marry Gomez. “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he said at the time, calling the “Love On” singer the “coolest, nicest, sweetest” person. “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend,” he gushed at the time.

Gomez and Blanco first collaborated on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy and J Balvin but only began dating in June 2023 as they were working on Gomez’s Blanco-produced tune “Single Soon.” In December of that year, Gomez confirmed she and Blanco were together, calling her beau “my absolute everything in my heart” in an Instagram comment about their relationship. In 2024, the two made their red carpet-debut at the Emmys.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine in May, Blanco revealed that he was the “last one to know” his friendship with Gomez was something more. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love,’” he said.

A month later Gomez echoed Blanco’s sentiment in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”