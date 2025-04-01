‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Owe $3 Million in Tax Liens

Teresa Giudice is in trouble with the IRS again. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star previously served 11 months in federal prison for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

Now, PEOPLE reports the Bravo star and her husband, Luis Ruelas, owe $3 million to the IRS. According to the report, Teresa owes $303,889.20, and Ruelas owes nearly $2.6 million.

In December 2024, Ruelas was issued a lien for $163,523.94. That case remains open. The pair have been married since 2022.

Giudice is no stranger to financial issues. Her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, also served time for the same crimes, completing his 41-month sentence in 2019. He was deported to his native country Italy after, and they split after 20 years of marriage. Joe now lives and works in the Bahamas. Teresa has long maintained that she had nothing to do with the crimes, but that the judge made an example out of her because of her celebrity.

“I know in my heart I was not supposed to go there. I know I only went because I’m in the public eye,” she said in 2022. “Listen, I’ll shout it out to the world. I signed two contracts that Joe was flipping [for] two homes he was buying. That’s all I did. I knew nothing about what he was doing. I mean, I have nothing to hide. Like, I did my time already, you know?”

Ruelas and Teresa’s relationship has been under intense scrutiny. Several former girlfriends came forward with allegations of abuse, which he denies.

Teresa’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, say her relationship to Ruelas caused their current estrangement. They did not attend her 2022 nuptials.

Despite their co-stars and some fans’ opposition to their union, Teresa says they’re stronger than ever. Her eldest daughter, Gia, spoke about the tax issues, saying fans have nothing to worry about.