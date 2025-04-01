Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa Disagree About Having More Kids

Tarek El Moussa doesn’t want any more children. His decision is causing tension in his marriage to Heather Rae.

She says she and Tarek started marriage counseling four months ago. His revelation came during a session.

“I never wanted to leave [my son]. I want to be with him all the time. I still do,” Heather, 37, said during a recent episode of the Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad podcast. “He is, like, the light of my life. It makes me so happy. I’m like, ‘How could I not want more?’ But my husband is very much done.” Tarek has two older children with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

At her age, she says she doesn’t want to put off having more children. “I’m 37. I’m turning 38 this year. So, for me, it’s kind of like now or never in a way, not because you can’t have babies older, but I don’t want to be 40 having babies still ‘cause it’s a lot,” she shared. “It takes up a lot of your time, a lot of your life, and the kids are my priority over myself. So, I want to do it, get my body back. And it took a long time. It’s hard.”

She now regrets not having another child sooner, or even having the discussion with Tarek. “Postpartum, too, is really hard. I didn’t have depression, but you go through crazy hormonal changes,” she said. “You’re taking care of this little human that needs you. It’s not like you can just leave and go. They need you.”

Prior to her their son, Heather was open about her fertility journey, including her IVF journey. “I know it did touch other women, and I know that I helped other women through it,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “I’m always here to help and that’s what I want to use my platform to help as many people as possible.”

She added, “[I was] lucky I got pregnant naturally, but I do have embryos saved and we were planning on implanting the embryos and then I got pregnant with Tristan. That was a huge shock. I did not think I’d be able to get pregnant on my own. And now I have those embryos and who knows what’s going to happen.”