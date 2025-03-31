Bobby Flay Is Reportedly Dating His Food Network Co-Star

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is reportedly dating one of his co-stars.

The chef is now seeing Top Chef Season 14 winner Brooke Williamson, who appears on the Food Network series Bobby’s Triple Threat, PEOPLE reports.

The series has Flay invite a chef to compete against three professionals he’s handpicked. One of the three “titans” is Williamson, alongside Tiffany Derry and Michael Voltaggio.

The romance reportedly did not begin until Williamson divorced her husband Nick Roberts in early 2024. They separated two years prior, and have one son together.

Before their romance was public, Flay attended the No Kid Hungry Dinner in L.A., where Williamson was honored.

“What a dream of an evening at the L.A. No Kid Hungry Dinner! A night filled with culinary excellence, inspiration, and purpose where we came together and raised funds for kids and families across Los Angeles through the No Kid Hungry LA Wildfire Response Fund,” Williamson wrote via Instagram. “I was extremely humbled to be honored as the @nokidhungry Chef Champion, and I was reminded why I stand by their mission of ensuring every child has the food they need to thrive, even in the face of adversity. So, let’s continue to work together to make No Kid Hungry a reality!”

Flay has been married three times—to Debbie Ponzek in 1991, to Kate Connelly in 1995, and to Stephanie March in 2005. Flay and March divorced in 2015 after a decade of marriage.