Selena Gomez Confirms Romance With Producer Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has confirmed she's dating music producer Benny Blanco. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, took to Instagram to announce her relationship Thursday, popping into the comment section of a post made by the account @popfactions on Monday saying that she had "seemingly" confirmed a romance with Blanco.

In response, Gomez simply wrote, "Facts." The "Lose You to Love Me" artist shared just a few hours later a photo of herself with a man who appears to be Blanco on her Instagram Story. Later, when a fan page posted a photo of the two looking cozy together, Gomez responded in back-to-back comments, "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote, adding in another, "LOVE."

Gomez and Blanco have a long history of working together, having previously collaborated on a number of songs, including "I Can't Get Enough" in 2019 and her 2023 hit "Single Soon." Blanco even appeared in the music video for "I Can't Get Enough," dancing in a teddy bear costume in his brief cameo. But despite their history, Gomez's fans weren't all thrilled to see her with the record producer, whom she wrote in a comment she had been dating for six months.

The "Same Old Love" singer didn't shy away from defending her relationship from fans who deemed him "unworthy," jumping into the comment section of numerous fan accounts to praise her beau, while simultaneously shading exes the Weeknd, Nick Jonas, Zedd, and Justin Bieber. In one comment, Gomez called Blanco "the best thing that's ever happened to me" and "better than anyone I've been with."

She clapped back at another fan comment, "I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all."

Gomez and Blanco were first speculated to have been dating weeks prior, as fans noted the two had been especially active on one another's social media accounts. Fans also thought that a note Blanco shared from his "gf" was in Gomez's handwriting, and they pointed out that the Disney alum's mom, Mandy Teefey, began following Blanco on Instagram.