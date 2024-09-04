'Only Murders in the Building' Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu

Hulu isn't done with the Arconia just yet. Just a week after the Season 4 debut, Only Murders in the Building has officially been picked up for Season 5 at Hulu, the streamer announced Wednesday. Similar to previous seasons, the Emmy-winning series' fifth installment will consist of 10 episodes.

"In this day and age, to have five seasons of anything is extraordinary, and it's all due to this incredible group," series co-creator John Hoffman told TVLine. "I feel so honored to work with everyone both on screen and off screen on this one. I love the challenge of stepping up each season and doing our best to take a podcast pivot into a whole new world. That's the other thing: We're all interested in the ways in which we pivot. Everybody has been of like mind on this one, and it's a sweet feeling for all of us to have this moment with this show, and know the way that it has landed with the world, and that people have embraced it. It's overwhelming."

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu in 2021 and centers around with Steve Martin's Charles Hayden-Savage, Selena Gomez's Mabel Mora, and Martin Short's Oliver Putnam, a trio of residents at the upscale Arconia building, where a murder in Season 1 kickstarts a murder investigation and true crime podcast. Season 4 has shifted focus to the death of Charles' stunt double Sazz Pataki, portrayed by Jane Lynch. The season, which is set to drop episodes weekly through Oct. 8, also features returning stars Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, as well as newcomers Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Jane Lynch, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon.

The series has been a massive hit, with all four seasons Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The series has also earned 49 Emmy Award nominations across its first three seasons, with the show picking up an impressive 21 nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards, including in major categories like Best Comedy Series, Best Lead Actor for Martin and Short, Best Lead Actress, for Gomez, and Best Supporting Actress for Meryl Streep.

In addition to starring in the show, Martin also co-created and co-writes with Hoffman. The pair executive produce alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building area available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes of Season 4 airing weekly on the platform. Season 5 does not yet have a premiere date. Hoffman told The Wrap, "We've been in the writers room for Season 5 for two weeks now. So it's pretty fast and we're already in."