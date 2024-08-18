Those Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors, Explained

Selena Gomez has had fans talking this month with rumors that she got engaged to her boyfriend Benny Blanco. It all started with a selfie in which Gomez conspicuously covered her left hand with an emoji, leading some to believe there was a ring there but she didn't want to share it yet. It's been nearly two weeks since then and Gomez and Blanco still have not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Gomez posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Aug. 8 with the words "A night out" imposed beside her. The actress and singer wore an elegant slip dress and high heels, while Blanco was behind her in floral pants and a tank top – apparently not quite ready to go out yet. Gomez added a double heart emoji, and while its placement may have been random it just happened to cover her left ring finger in particular. Considering that she and Blanco seemed to be on vacation at the time, followers quickly began to suspect that something was up.

Gomez's love life has been a matter of public interest since she was literally a child, from her relationships with Nick Jonas and Justin Bieber through her 2017 breakup with The Weeknd. Unsurprisingly, she has become more private as the years have gone on, so it's unclear when exactly she and Blanco began dating. However, according to Blanco they got together in July of 2023, and the two went "Instagram official" in December of 2023.

Since then, Gomez and Blanco have not been shy about their love, and it seems like only a matter of time before they say their vows one way or another. Blanco seemed to say as much in an interview with Howard Stern back in May. When Stern said: "I'm predicting marriage," Blanco replied: "You and me both." Later in the interview, he indicated that having children with Gomez might be even higher on his priority list than marriage.

At the time, Gomez seemed to downplay these comments. In her next interview with Time, she said: "I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon."

Gomez, 32 is more or less a household name these days, while 36-year-old Blanco tends to work behind the scenes. He is a producer, songwriter and record executive who has worked with Gomez and many other global hitmakers in recent years. He and Gomez have not confirmed speculation about their recent travels, but they have not denied it either. Fans are holding their collective breath waiting for an update.