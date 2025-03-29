6 ‘Full House’ Stars Who Are Sadly No Longer With Us

Full House turns 38 this year, but unfortunately, not everyone is making it to the anniversary.

The beloved late ‘80s and early ‘90s TGIF sitcom saw a lot of stars walk through the doors, but many of them have passed away since their roles on the series.

From Bob Saget to Doris Roberts to John Aprea and more, there have been a handful of actors on Full House, whether they had a starring or recurring role, who are only here in spirit. However, thanks to streaming and reruns, their legacy surely lives on, as all eight seasons are streaming on Max. And these are just some of the Full House stars who are no longer with us.

Bob Saget

(Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Known as “America’s Dad,” Bob Saget starred as Danny Tanner, a widower raising his three daughters with his brother-in-law and his best friend. No episode of Full House was complete without one of Danny’s sappy talks or him being a “clean freak.” He was arguably one of the best dads, if not the best dad, on television, and it’s still true today.

Saget died in January 2022 after suffering a blunt head trauma when he fell in his hotel room in Florida. He was 65 years old, and it was the death heard around the world. Aside from Full House, Saget was the original host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997 and was the older version of Ted Mosby and the narrator on How I Met Your Mother. He reprised his role as Danny in the Netflix revival Fuller House.

Alice Hirson

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) CANDACE CAMERON;ALICE HIRSON

Alice Hirson played Claire Tanner, Danny’s mother, in two episodes in the first season before being replaced by the late Doris Roberts. Claire had stayed with Danny and the girls after Pam passed away and later came back to check on how things were doing. Even roping in Joey and Jesse’s mothers to make sure that their sons kept everything in check.

Hirson passed away on Valentine’s Day this year at 95. Along with Full House, she was best known for her roles as Eileen Riley Siegel on One Life to Live, Mavis Anderson on Dallas, various voices on The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo, and Lois Morgan on Ellen, among others. Her final role was as the voice of Mrs. Perry in a 2021 episode of the Netflix animated children’s series Trash Truck.

Doris Roberts

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) DORIS ROBERTS;MARY-KATE/ASHLEY OLSEN

As previously mentioned, Roberts took over the role of Claire Tanner in a single episode in Season 3, “Granny Tanny.” The episode sees Claire making weekend visit and not only helps Michelle big out her “big girl bed,” but she soon realizes that the family needs her more than she thought. Only because Danny was pretending to need her, knowing how much she needed him.

The Emmy and SAG Awards winner died in her sleep in April 2016 following a stroke at age 90, having previously suffered from pulmonary hypertension for years before her death. She’s known for her roles in The Honeymoon Killers, Little Murders, Rabbit Test, Remington Steele, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Madea’s Witness Protection. She had four posthumous release roles, including in the 2016 films The Red Maple Leaf and Job’s Daughter.

John Aprea

John Aprea played Jesse’s father, Nick Katsopolis, throughout Seasons 2 and 4. Although initially against Jesse playing music and wanting him to become an exterminator like himself, Nick eventually gave in. He was certainly a good father and a good grandfather, and it was always entertaining when he was on the show.

Aprea passed away of natural causes last August at 83. He’s also known for roles in The Godfather Part II, Matt Houston, Falcon Crest, Knots Landing, Another World, The Stepford Wives, The Game, and The Manchurian Candidate. Aprea’s final role was recurring as Jack Madison in the Tubi and Popstar! TV series The Bay from 2020 to 2023.

Jack Kruschen

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JOHN STAMOS;JACK KRUSCHEN

Although he only appeared in just two episodes, Jack Kruschen certainly made quite the impact on Full House. The actor portrayed Iorgos “Papouli” Katsopolis in Seasons 4 and 7, and it really brought home Jesse’s Greek heritage. In Season 7’s “The Last Dance,” Papouli died in his sleep while visiting the Tanners, and it’s arguably one of the saddest episodes, if not the saddest episodes, in the whole series. Especially when Jesse and Michelle talked on the boat that Danny had bought and named it “Papouli.”

The Oscar nominee died in April 2002 at 80 years old while vacationing after being sick for quite some time. Other roles include The Apartment, A Blueprint for Murder, Cape Fear, The Time Machine, Gunsmoke, I Spy, Batman, Bonanza, and Hawaii Five-O. His final role was as Mr. Katz in the 1997 film ‘Til There Was You.

Yvonne Wilder

Yvonne Wilder played Jesse’s mother, Irene Katsopolis, in Seasons 2 and 4. Despite her son being a grown man, she always tried to embarrass him and let him know that he will always be her baby, and it was always funny to watch. Just like her husband, Irene was a great parent and grandparent, even bringing Stephanie dozens of new toys when she thought she lost Mr. Bear.

The comedian and writer died in November 2021 at 84. Aside from Full House, other credits include 1961’s West Side Story, The Last Married Couple in America, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Partridge Family, Operation Petticoat, and The Equalizer. Her final role was in the video Dorf Goes Fishing in 1993.