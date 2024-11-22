Benny Blanco Reveals How Selena Gomez Asked Him Out on Their First Date

Selena Gomez had no problem making the first move with her now-boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The music producer, 36, revealed that it was the Only Murders In the Building star, 32, who took the initiative with their relationship during a Nov. 19 livestream with Kai Cenat.

“She asked me out,” Blanco revealed when asked about the start of his relationship with Gomez last year. “We were just talking, and then she was like, ‘Do you wanna get dinner?’”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s approach may have been a bit too subtle for Blanco, however. “We just went and got a drink first, and I didn’t even realize we were on a date,” he admitted. “She was like, ‘I would’ve worn something different to this date.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what? We’re on a date?’ I had no idea!”

Days later, when the pair decided to hang out again, Blanco felt more assured in where their relationship was heading. “I was like, ‘Yo, I think she likes me,’” he remembered. “Then I literally just kissed her, and then the rest is history.”

Now, more than a year into dating, Blanco said he spends as much time with Gomez as he can, gushing, “She’s my best friend—actual best friend.”

Gomez and Blanco first began dating in July 2023 but only sparked romance rumors publicly later that year. In December 2023, Gomez confirmed the speculation on social media, and the two haven’t held back when it comes to sharing special moments from their relationship ever since.

“I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in [a relationship], and I see a future with this person,” Gomez told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Nov. 20. She added of her decision to be more open with this relationship, “And when you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down. … But there’s so much of my relationship people don’t see, that’s just mine.”

The Emilia Pérez star shared a similar sentiment in a February interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she explained. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I’d have to say overall it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Last month, Gomez gushed about how well things have been going with Blanco amid rumors that the two have gotten engaged. “I’ve never been loved this way,” she told Vanity Fair. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”