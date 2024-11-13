Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Planning out Wedding to Benny Blanco

Wedding bells are reportedly ringing for Disney Channel alum, Selena Gomez. She initially engagement rumors this summer August when she hid her left hand behind a strategically placed heart emoji on her Instagram Story. She and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, are said to be exchanging vows soon, though Gomez hasn’t confirmed such publicly. But a source tells Life & Style that Gomez and Blanco have been “incredibly busy” planning their wedding. The source adds: “Selena has a clear vision of what she wants.” And Gomez is pulling all the stops, with the source adding, she wants “an outdoor ceremony, two dresses, and tables and tables of amazing food.”

Food is said to be the most important element of the wedding for the couple. They both have friends who are talented chefs, including The Bear’s Matty Matheson. “The last thing Benny and Selena want is their guests leaving hungry,” the source says.

Music is also an important element. Blanco, a music producer, has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Ed Sheeran and Rihanna. The musical selections will be top-tier. “Selena would like a signature scent for the big day, as well,” the source continues. “A perfume that’s sprayed on everything and that people get to bring home!”

The two have gushed over one another publicly. This Spring, Gomez shared a private handwritten note from her beau to her social media. “I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!,” the handwritten note from Blanco reads. He also recorded herself prepping a delicious meal for Gomez on social media, sharing with followers the moment he dropped off the steak to find his lady napping. “I woke up early this morning and I was like, ‘I want to do something nice for my girlfriend,’” Blanco said at the start of the video. “I was thinking, whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak.”