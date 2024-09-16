Did Selena Gomez Reveal Engagement Ring on 2024 Emmys Red Carpet?

Selena Gomez spotted a massive diamoned on the red carpet of the 2024 Emmy Awards, sparking engagement rumors. The Only Murders in the Building star was seen flashing a diamond band on her left ring finger at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater Sept. 15. Is she preparing to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend Benny Blanco?

E! News reports the ring was from Tiffany & Co. that she accessories with her black Ralph Lauren gown. In addition to the diamond band from the jeweler's Tiffany Victoria collection, she also wore four other Tiffany & Co. rings, as well as a diamond cluster bracelet in platinum and a lock bangle in white gold, the outlet reports. Gomez topped the loop off with drop diamond earring in platinum from the luxury brand.

It was a big night for Gomez. She scored her first acting Emmy nomination for her performance in Only Murders in the Building. She also scored a nomination as a producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

The Emmys come one month after she and Benny sparked engagement rumors previously. In August, the singer and actress posted a photo of herself and the music producer with a heart emoji strategically placed over her hand. But she insisted in an interview with Vanity Fair, "We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules.

"I want him to always be himself," she said of her beau in the interview. "I always want to be myself."

This love is far removed from her nearly decade on-again-off-again romance with Justin Bieber. As fans know, Bieber recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife of six years, model Hailey Bieber.

Gomez dreams of starting a family of her own. She was recently candid that due to her health issues, she's unable to carry a child on her own.