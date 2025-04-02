Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Splits From Fiancé, Calls off Wedding Amid Outing With Glen Powell

There might’ve been more chemistry on the Anyone But You set than we all expected.

Sydney Sweeney broke up with fiancé Jonathan Davino, and the breakup was a “long time coming,” according to PEOPLE Magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two had been together since 2018, and were planning to be married soon, but an insider told PEOPLE their relationship had been “rocky for a long time.” Now, the actress is focusing on her massive workload—and hanging out with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” a source told PEOPLE. “What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it.”

The actress is plenty busy as of late, as she’ll be in a new season of HBO’s Euphoria, will lead a movie adaptation of best-selling adaptation The Housemaid, will play Christy Martin and Kim Novak in biopics, and is rumored to lead a live-adaptation of the popular Gundam anime.

“She’s not ready to settle down,” the source told PEOPLE. “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

However, she did attend the wedding of Glen Powell’s sister over the weekend, and even sat down to dinner with Powell.

The star fueled breakup rumors last week when she posted on Instagram with the caption “only up from here.”