Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Handsy in New PDA-Filled Photos

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco can't keep their hands to themselves! The 31-year-old singer and actress and her music producer boyfriend, 35, shared new loved-up snaps with one another on Instagram Monday as Gomez declared Blanco her "bes fwend."

In one photo, The Only Murders in the Building star can be seen rocking a comfy matching set and hugging the DJ from behind as he cooks meatballs in the kitchen. In another photo, the Rare Beauty mogul is seen sitting on her boyfriend's lap as he wraps his arms around her shoulders to grab her chest while kissing her shoulder. Blanco sports a tan suit in the spicy shot, while Gomez looks stunning in a metallic nude gown.

The "Bad Liar" singer gets goofy in two other photos, sticking her tongue out at her beau in one and turning to look at him in another candid shot. "My bes fwend," she captioned the post, to which Blanco responded in turn, "Das my bes fwend."

Gomez and Blanco were last seen publicly at the Golden Globe Awards in January after confirming their romance in December. In a series of social media comments, the former Disney star called her boyfriend "the "best thing that's ever happened" to her and confirmed they had been dating for six months at that point.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time, telling fans that Blanco "treated me better than any human being on this planet" and was "the best thing that's ever happened to me." The "Lose You to Love Me" singer didn't shy away from standing up for her man, telling one fan who expressed skepticism at her relationship, "It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

Gomez and Blanco have gone on to share numerous PDA photos since then, and in a recent interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Gomez hinted at what drew her to Blanco, despite not mentioning him expressly by name. "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer explained. "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."