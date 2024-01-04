Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Have Courtside Date at Los Angeles Lakers Game

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers game. The couple was spotted at Crypto.com Arena Wednesday night to see the Lakers take on the Miami Heat. During the game, Gomez, 31, and Blanco, 35, were seen cuddling and holding hands. The two have been dating for six months, but the news of their relationship wasn't made public until early December.

Gomez seems to enjoy spending time with Blanco, who is a music producer. Before dating Gomez, Blanco worked with her on different music projects. When it comes to Gomez's music career, she talked about it in an unleashed episode of the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

"I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," Gomez said in the episode, per PEOPLE. "I am going to want to chill because I'm tired. I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently, that hobby turned into something else.I don't think I'm the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs."

Gomez has released three solo albums and three with Selena Gomez & the Scene. As a solo artist, all three of her albums reached No. 1 on the charts. She also has eight top-10 singles, including "Lose You to Love Me," which reached No. 1 in 2019. In August, Gomez released "Single Soon," which was produced by Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

On the acting side, Gomez currently stars in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her work on the show led to her earning two Gold Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Gomez is set to star in the film Emilia Perez, which also features Zoe Saldana and Edgar Ramírez.

Gomez and Blanco saw the Lakers fall to the Heat 110-96. The team currently has a 17-18 record and has struggled since winning the In-Season Tournament in December. LeBron James is having another strong year, averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest.