Selena Gomez Cuddles up With Boyfriend Benny Blanco in Romantic New Photo

Selena Gomez can't get enough of boyfriend Benny Blanco. After confirming her romance with the music producer earlier this month, the 31-year-old actress and singer shared a romantic new selfie with Blanco to her Instagram Story. The couple can be seen cuddling up during a date to an art exhibit, with Blanco, 35, wrapping his arms around Gomez as she snapped a photo in the pink mirror ceiling while grinning from ear to ear.

The Only Murders in the Building star has been open about her relationship with Blanco on social media, calling him the "best thing that's ever happened" on social media after confirming on Dec. 7 they had been dating for six months. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote on Instagram in response to fans, adding at the time that he has "treated me better than any human being on this planet" and was "the best thing that's ever happened to me." The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer also didn't shy away from defending her new beau from criticism, telling one skeptical fan, "It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

Since her big reveal, Gomez has posted several shots with Blanco on social media, including several PDA posts. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer also revealed she's keeping her new man close to her at all times, posting a photo of a ring she now wears featuring Blanco's initial "B." Despite all the loved-up snaps, Gomez has yet to reveal how she and Blanco first began their relationship, although the duo did work together on her song "Single Soon," which was released in August and Blanco was spotted attending her birthday party in July.

In a new interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica, Gomez seemed to hint at what drew her to Blanco, although she didn't mention him by name. "Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum explained. "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."