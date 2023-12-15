Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco in New PDA Photo

Selena Gomez is showing off some serious PDA with boyfriend Benny Blanco. The singer and Only Murders in The Building star shared a kiss with the music producer in a photo she shared at the end of her Instagram gallery posted Friday, which she captioned, "New York, my favorite moments w you this week."

In the kiss pic, Gomez, 31, can be seen smooching Blanco, 35, as she lays on his lap, putting her hand in his hair. Blanco also appears in another photo in Friday's post, hugging Gomez in a different group shot. In the comment section, Gomez's new beau shared his feelings with a simple pineapple emoji. The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer has been vocal about her feelings for Blanco on social media, defending him to fans last week after confirming they had been dating for six. months.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote on Instagram in response to fans, saying at the time that he has "treated me better than any human being on this planet" and was "the best thing that's ever happened to me." The "Lose You to Love Me" songstress also clarified that she was "not mad" at the criticism coming her way, replying to a critical commenter, "It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends family and fans till the day I die."

Since then, Gomez has continued to share moments from her relationship on social media, posting Tuesday another sweet black-and-white photo to her Instagram Story showing Blanco in her arms. The actress also revealed how she's been keeping her love close to her heart, sharing a photo showing off a ring she wears featuring the music producer's initial "B."

Gomez hasn't confirmed how her relationship with Blanco began, but the two worked together on her song "Single Soon," which was released in August! Blanco also was spotted attending her birthday party in July. Despite Gomez's budding romance at the time, she's insisted she was single until recently, saying in a September TikTok, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me bitches, y'all be safe out there," as the song "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" played in the background.