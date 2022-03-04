Pete Davidson Set to Escape Kanye West Drama by Reportedly Going to Space With Jeff Bezos

Pete Davidson is reportedly setting his sights on space and is close to signing onto Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight. The Saturday Night Live star and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian have been spotted spending some personal time with the billionaire and his romantic interest Lauren Sanchez, going on a double date at Bezos’ Los Angeles compound in January.

“Pete is excited,” a source told Page Six. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized. He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”

Davidson made the news previously as the focus of Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West’s new music video for his song “Eazy.” However, fans didn’t take too kindly to the overt threat he placed on Davidson, reenacting an imagined scene in which he buries Pete Davidson alive. “Kanye is an absolute dirt bag, being not only an abusive husband when he was married, but now he’s dissing Pete Davidson and Kim in songs because they’re trying to be happy together? This man is absolutely sick,” one fan said.

The video comes after West went on a week-long rant against Davidson on Instagram with several since-deleted posts. “THANKS SHADE ROOM FOR ALWAYS SHOWING LOVE THANK YOU FOR HELPING ME TO CONTROL MY OWN NARRATIVE AND NOT WRITING ME OFF WHEN A TEAM WINS THE SUPER BOWL WE DON’T COMMENT ON HOW SWEATY THEY GOT OR HOW MUCH PAIN THEY SUFFERED IN THAT GAME ITS ABOUT TAKING HOME THAT TROPHY SO WHEN I GET ON MY GRAM IM NOT AFRAID TO GET SWEATY OR TAKE A HIT FOR MY FAMILY THIS IS NOT A RANT THIS IS CALLED FREEDOM OF SPEECH I AM A FORM OF MEDIA BEZOS BOUGHT THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND WILL STILL NEVER HAVE THIS LEVEL OF INFLUENCE NO MATTER HOW MANY DINNERS HE DOES WITH MY WIFE AND SKETER AND PAGE SIX STOP USING BAD PHOTOS OF ME YALL THAT WHOLE OFFICE WOULD DIE TO GO ON A DATE.”

Davidson didn’t publicly respond to West’s threats, but he did create and delete an Instagram account. His friend James Gunn, who previously worked with Davidson on The Suicide Squad, tweeted on his behalf. “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” he said.