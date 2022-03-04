Kanye West Slammed for ‘Disturbing’ Music Video in Which He Buries Pete Davidson Alive

Kanye West is being slammed online, after debuting a “disturbing” music video in which he buries Pete Davidson alive. West has been outspokenly critical of Davidson over the last few months, following the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian. Davidson later began dating Kardashian, resulting in Kanye taking to social media to mock and ridicule the SNL comedian.

Now, in a new music video for the song “Eazy” — which features fellow rapper The Game — a claymation Kanye is depicted as abducting a claymation Davidson and then driving him out to be buried up to the neck in dirt. He spreads flowers over Davidson’ head and then waters them, coming back later to pick the flowers and, seemingly, behead Davidson. It is somewhat unclear, but a masked real-life Kanye is seen holding a fake severed head for much of the video. In the song, Kanye references his perceived rival by rapping, “God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

At the end of the clip, a graphic reads, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE.” This is in reference to a crude nickname that Kanye has been using for Davidson. The video is very unsettling, and many social media users have criticized Kanye for the implied violence. Scroll down to read more and see what people are saying on Twitter.

“It breaks my heart to think of Pete [right now becasue] like Nick Cannon said days ago, Pete Davidson is such a delicate and loving person. What Kanye’s doing is so disgusting and immature,” a Twitter user offered, referring to comments Cannon made on his talk show.

“Kanye can’t be publicly violent with Kim so he directs it towards Pete. But his beef is with Kim because he thinks he branded her into a wife and now he’s pissed cause he can’t possess her anymore and hides behind the idea of ‘love’ just like a twisted narcissistic man would,” a frustrated person commented.

“Think of the things Britney did to get put under a conservatorship for 13 years & then compare it to everything Kanye has done with zero consequences,” a user tweeted. “Like, does he actually have to kill someone to be held accountable for his actions because wtf.”

“Kanye is an absolute dirt bag, being not only an abusive husband when he was married, but now he’s dissing Pete Davidson and Kim in songs because they’re trying to be happy together? This man is absolutely sick,” an angry listener wrote.

“So, we are all going to act like Kanye West didn’t just publicly [threaten] to KIDNAP, DECAPITATE AND DRAG the body of Pete Davidson for dating his now EX-wife? Who told this man that he owned the world like wtf?” someone tweeted.

A friend of Davidson’s spoke with Page Six about the video, telling the outlet, “This is, for real, really scary.”

“Pete doesn’t have a social profile, so most of the time he doesn’t even know what people are saying or doing,” the friend added.