Pete Davidson Covers Ariana Grande Tattoo With ‘Cursed’

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson covered up a tattoo he got during his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande with the word “Cursed.”

The comedian had the phrase “mille tendresse” tattooed on the back of his neck to match the one Grande received in 2014.

As The Insider points out, the phrase is French for “one thousand tendernesses,” which also appeared in the Audrey Hepburn movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which Grande once called her favorite movie of “all time.” Grande also featured the tattoo in a 2014 Instagram post.

On Saturday, tattoo artist Jon Mesa shared a look at Davidson’s back after tattooing the Tootise Roll Pop owl on the comedian’s back. The photo also revealed that Davidson got “mille tendresse” covered with the word “Cursed.” However, it also shows that Davidson still has “always” tattooed on his back in a way that matches the “always” tattoo on Grande’s rib cage.

Since Davidson and Grande broke off their engagement, the two have been busy covering the tribute tattoos they got during their relationship. The most obvious one is a tattoo of Grande’s rabbit eats logo Davidson got under one of his ears that he covered up with a big black heart.

Grande also turned a tribute to Davidson’s late father, a firefighter who died while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, into a tribute to the late Mac Miller. She had “Myron,” the name of her late ex-boyfriend’s dog, tattooed on her foot, over “8418,” Davidson’s father’s FDNY badge number.

Davidson, 25, has reportedly moved on from Grande, 25, and has been seen out with actress Kate Beckinsale, 45. During a brief interview with TMZ, Grande said the new couple looks “so cute” together.

On Sunday night, Grande skipped the Grammys, missing an opportunity to pick up the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Sweetener in person. However, she was watching from home and shared her disappointment when Miller lost the Best Rap Album Grammy to Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy. Grande simply tweeted “f—,” “trash,” and “literal bulls—” before deleting each message.

Grande later told fans the messages had nothing to do with Cardi. She felt bad that Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, went to Los Angeles and came home empty handed.

Meanwhile, Davidson continues performing on Saturday Night Live. This weekend, he was featured in a Riverdale-inspired sketch. He also stars in the movie Big Time Adolescence, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

