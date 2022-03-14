Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Baby Plans With Travis Barker in First Trailer for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’

The Kardashians are back with the first trailer for their upcoming Hulu show, and the famous family has quite a few developments to share. Before The Kardashians‘ April 14 premiere, Kourtney Kardashian dropped some big baby news during the season trailer, revealing that she and fiancé Travis Barker “want to have a baby” together.

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kardashian says in the trailer as footage of the Blink-182 drummer’s October 2021 proposal plays. In the next scene, Kardashian and Barker talk to a doctor, who asks for a sample from the pair. “We’ll take our mics off so you don’t get the audio,” Kardashian says with a laugh. The Poosh founder is mom to sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

https://youtu.be/CvEzCkdgnWk

Also in the trailer, Khloé Kardashian opens up about co-parenting 3-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, telling cameras that their relationship is “complicated” and telling the NBA player that “trust takes time.” It’s unclear if these scenes were filmed before or after Thompson admitted in January he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ newborn child, apologizing to Khloé publicly amid the scandal.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian opens up about the end of her marriage to Kanye West and her burgeoning relationship with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson. “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming,” Kris Jenner says in the trailer as Kim giggles while seemingly texting her new beau. In a feature for Variety last week, Kim said she had not filmed with Davidson for the show but was “not opposed to it” in the future.

“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” Kim said at the time. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.” The KKW Beauty founder added that when the new show premieres, viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.” The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu.