Pete Davidson Claims He’s ‘Done Being Quiet’ in Texts to Kanye West Amid Kim Kardashian Drama

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson reportedly sent Kanye West a text telling him he is “done being quiet” and asked the rapper to “grow the f— up.” The texts, which were published on SNL writer David Sirus‘ Instagram page, appear to be a response to West’s Sunday morning Instagram videos complaining about Kim Kardashian allowing their 8-year-old daughter North to share videos on TikTok. Davidson and Kardashian have been dating since late last year after Kardashian hosted an SNL episode in October.

“Yo, it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8 am and it don’t gotta be like this,” Davidson wrote to West, reports Page Six. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—ing lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f— up.”

Kanye West’s and Pete Davidson’s texts revealed ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/HxPrt3Ohxh — RapTV (@Rap) March 13, 2022

West then asked Davidson where he was. The comedian then sent West a selfie from his bed. “In bed with your wife,” Davidson wrote, according to Sirus’ screenshots. Page Six confirmed the screenshots were real.

Davidson and West’s conversion continued, with Davidson offering to meet Kardashian while he was in Los Angeles for the day. (Davidson missed another SNL episode this weekend.) “You don’t scare me, bro. Your actions are so p— and embarrassing. It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily,” Davidson wrote to West.

The King of Staten Island star then offered to help West, noting that he also struggles with mental health issues. “It’s not an easy journey, you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace,” Davidson wrote. “I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being so nice.”

Before Sirus shared the screenshots, West complained on Instagram that Davidson was bragging to him about being in bed with Kardashian in texts, reports Page Six. West repeatedly referred to Kardashian as “my wife,” even though a judge declared the two legally single earlier this month. He also commented about the divorce proceedings.

“I thought this wasn’t my wife no more legally since I got the lawyer to finally finish the divorce. Every time I do something positive, there’s something negative that’s coming,” he said. “I go and get the laptop from [Kardashian’s ex] Ray J, then she’s joking about divorce. I go and get the lawyer changed so we can finally do the divorce and somehow I’m the one that’s the stalker.”

In another video, West complained about Kardashian allowing North to appear in a TikTok video with Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick. In the video, North lip-syncs to the Machine Gun Kelly song “Emo Girl.” West claimed he called Kardashian and told her “to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said never again.” He continued, “I am her father and I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family [but] I said I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so.” West later deleted all of the videos he posted Sunday morning.

