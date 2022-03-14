Bowen Yang Reveals How ‘SNL’ Cast Is Supporting Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West Drama

The Saturday Night Live cast is throwing their support behind co-star Pete Davidson. Amid Kanye West’s continued attacks against the star, who is dating the rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the stars of the late-night live television sketch comedy are subtly “supporting” Davidson, according to Bowen Yang.

Yang opened up about the ongoing drama and Davidson’s continued absence from SNL when speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. Yang revealed that amid the drama, he and his fellow SNL cast members “are supporting him by giving him space.” Yang said he believes Davidson is “just, you know, figuring it out, because I think a lot is out of his control, in terms of people’s responses. I think he’s just getting back to his comfort and I think that is the best thing he can do.” Yang added that Davidson’s co-stars “are all thinking about him, and we love him so much.”

Davidson for weeks now has been embroiled in the mostly one-sided drama, which sparked amid his romance with Kardashian. The two have been romantically linked ever since they worked together on Saturday Night Live back in October, months after Kardashian filed for divorce from West. Over the course of the past several weeks, West has made numerous social media posts slamming Davidson, whom he has referred to as “Skeete,” writing in a Feb. 13 post that the SNL star would never meet his kids. He once claimed that his social media attacks against Davidson were “payback” for jokes delivered over three years ago.

Meanwhile, Davidson has yet to publicly respond. However, Davidson may have personally addressed West. In a series of texts published on SNL writer David Sirus’ Instagram page, Davidson reportedly said heis “done being quiet” and asked the rapper to “grow the f- up.” The texts appeared to be responses to West’s Sunday morning Instagram videos complaining about Kardashian allowing their 8-year-old daughter North to share videos on TikTok.Davidson in part wrote, “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f- up.”

Before Sirus shared the screenshots, West complained on Instagram that Davidson was bragging to him about being in bed with Kardashian in texts, with West referring to Kardashian as “my wife,” even though a judge declared the two legally single earlier this month.Kardashian and West married in Italy in May of 2014, with Kardashian filing for divorce after six years of marriage in February 2021.