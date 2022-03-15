Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Hold Back in Comment on Kanye West’s Instagram

Kim Kardashian made another of her sparring responses to her husband Kanye West on Monday, as their divisive divorce continues. Ye posted a photo on Instagram showing three enamel pins on a backpack. One showed Kardashian’s face, one showed his face, and between them was a green alien face.

“This was on my daughter’s back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week,” the 44-year-old rapper wrote. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.” Kardashian responded about two hours later with the top comment. It read: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Ye’s post got nearly 746,000 likes on Instagram before it was deleted, while Kardashian’s comment got nearly 27,000. She also had nearly 2,000 replies to her comment, with fans weighing in on the divorce based on what they know from social media and gossip headlines.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February of 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting joint custody of their four children. At first, Ye was cooperative with the process but over the last few months he has changed his mind time and again. He has often used his platform as a celebrity to lash out at his estranged wife.

Last month, West filed a complaint in court asking for the divorce proceedings to be expedited and claiming that West was trying to delay the divorce process. The court agreed and declared Kardashian legally single on March 2. This has stirred up fresh drama between the couple and Kardashian’s new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

The biggest headline in the story this week has been based on a rumor, however. Davidson no longer uses social media himself, but his friend and colleague Dave Sirus posted screenshots of text messages that seem to be between Davidson and Ye. He captioned the screenshots “A message from Pete,” implying that Davidson wanted this exchange to be seen by the public. Davidson has spoken out through friends like this before.

The texts showed Davidson asking Ye to “calm down” and seek help in managing his mental health. They also included a selfie of Davidson in bed, claiming that he was with Kardashian. Ye’s responses were curt, and in one he asked: “Where are you right now?”

The authenticity of these texts still has not been verified, but it certainly got fans talking ahead of Ye’s latest Instagram post. Many are expecting more details on this divorce drama when the new reality series, The Kardashians, premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.