Did Pete Davidson Just Get a New Tattoo for Girlfriend Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson has reportedly made a major statement about his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Recently, screenshots of a conversation between Kanye West and Davidson surfaced. As seen in the screenshots (that have since been deleted), the Saturday Night Live star sent West a selfie in which he posed shirtless in bed. Fans quickly noticed that Davidson appeared to have a “Kim” tattoo on his chest, leading them to believe that the couple is seriously going strong.

According to Glamour, the discovery was noticed by Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch. She re-shared Davidson’s selfie to her own Instagram account and wrote, “Omg you guys: PETE HAS A KIM TAT.” The ink appears on Davidson’s upper chest and appears to simply read, “Kim.” It’s unclear whether the ink is permanent, but it is a major sign that Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship is moving right along. This also comes after the pair finally made their relationship Instagram official.

Of course, while some were focused on Davidson’s apparent tattoo, others were too preoccupied with the ongoing social media drama between the comedian, Kardashian, and West. The screenshots also appeared to feature a wild text exchange between Davidson and West. The SNL star reportedly texted West, “Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this.”

He went on to write, “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—ing lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f— up.” West reportedly asked Davidson where he was, to which he replied, “In bed with your wife.” The conversation even saw Davidson asking West to meet up in person and offering him help when it came to his mental health.

This is only the latest update regarding the drama between West, Kardashian, and Davidson. Over the past couple of months, the rapper has been sharing numerous, negative posts aimed towards Davidson all while sharing his hopes that he and Kardashian will get back together. Amid all of the drama, the KKW Beauty mogul was declared legally single from West. Although, the pair are still technically divorced despite the fact that Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.