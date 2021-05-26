Kim Kardashian 'Baby Bar' Exam Results Revealed

✖

In this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she did not pass her baby bar. In a previous episode, the mom-of-four revealed that she was trying to follow in her father, Robert Kardashian's, footsteps in passing the exam the first time, however, she was disappointed to tell her sisters she didn't pass. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," she told sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian according to CNN.

She went on to explain in her confessional that the type of program she's on is actually "harder" than the "official bar." "This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar," she said in the clip. Jessica Jackson, the human rights attorney and co-founder of #cut50, explained to Kardashian that the score that she received of 474, that she did a solid job and that it was an "extremely close" score given it's her first time and during a pandemic. "That's extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic," Jackson told the KKW founder, noting she needed a score of 560 to pass.

"I am a failure," she said after feeling defeated after spending "six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day" on doing nothing but studying. While she may have felt that way, her sisters were nothing but supportive noting how incredibly proud her their father Robert Kardashian, who was a famed lawyer, would have been. It's no secret how busy she is and that's not a matter she's looking over either telling her sisters, "The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids. Like, I can't do it again, I don't have time," Kardashian said.

The 40-year-old has found a passion in criminal justice and wants to further her work in that after she's already made a huge difference in the lives of many so far, but it's unclear right now whether she'll continue to study in hopes of getting her law degree or not. What is for certain is that if she does continue, fans won't get to see it play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians because their season is coming to an end. But her family did sign a deal with Disney and Hulu — although, that too is unclear on what exactly it entails — but onlookers could see it play out on their next project depending on what storylines they're willing to share.