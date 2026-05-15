Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Break up After Welcoming Daughter: Which Other Celebrity Couples Will Split in 2026?

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are calling it quits. PEOPLE reports that the comedian and the model are officially going their separate ways just five months after welcoming a daughter.

The source confirmed the breakup, explaining that Davidson and Hewitt are “working on things” and “want one another to succeed and be happy.”

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“There have been points where they’ve split and have gotten back together,” the source said, but added that it’s unclear if that will happen again.

Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 30, went public with their romance in March 2025, with Hewitt announcing in July that she was pregnant. They welcomed Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson in December.

“My best work yet,” Elsie captioned an Instagram photo of the trio. “I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

In true form, Davidson added simply, “Wu tang forever.”

In March, Davidson said that “dad life is f—ing awesome” in an interview with PEOPLE. “It is exhausting and rewarding and cute. And I’m very lucky because Elsie is a fantastic mom, and I can’t stress enough how lucky I am.”

But not everything can last, as evidenced by their split. They’re not the only celebrity couple to call it quits in recent months; Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen just announced their breakup after 18 years of marriage, with Megan Thee Stallion airing her and Klay Thompson’s dirty laundry when they broke up this spring too.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird announced their split in April following a six-year engagement. Tennis star Taylor Fritz and influencer Morgan Riddle also broke up in April after six years together.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs split after the Super Bowl, though they may actually be back together currently. The same could be said for Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini at the moment.

Which other celebrities are predicted to break up this year? Could Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet split after three years together? Their Polymarket odds of getting engaged aren’t particularly strong.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are always fodder for tabloid material, as are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who were pictured arguing after the Met Gala earlier this month. Though Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz appear to be engaged, the lack of official confirmation could have fans feeling squirrelly about their future together. Lastly, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau don’t have good engagement odds, though the fact that they both recently exited long-term relationships doesn’t exactly bode well for a future engagement.

Which celebrities do you think will break up or divorce before the year’s end?