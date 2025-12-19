Pete Davidson Welcomes First Child With Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson is officially a dad.

The Saturday Night Live alum has welcomed his first child with actress and model Elsie Hewitt.

“our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Hewitt wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of the family of three. “scottie rose hewitt davidson. my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. – elsie. wu tang forever. – pete.”

Davidson, 32, and Hewitt, 29, were first linked together in March and announced that they were expecting in July. Sources told TMZ that the baby was due this winter, and it seems like those sources were right. Hewitt has been showing off a bit of her pregnancy journey on Instagram, sharing photos of her baby bump over the last few months. She also opened up to PEOPLE in October about finding out she was pregnant after having surgery for her endometriosis.

“I don’t know what ways [endometriosis] could have been affecting my fertility before the surgery. I was 100% convinced that I was infertile and not going to be able to have kids,” Hewitt said. “So I do think a big part of why I opted for the surgery was, obviously, first and foremost, my symptoms, but second, to preserve my fertility or try to get to a place where I could sustain the chances of having a family one day.”

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was [already] in the process of trying to figure out my fertility,” she continued. “I was seeing a doctor about these things, and there’s a whole process you have to do with bloodwork and getting your blood drawn when you’re ovulating, and then when you’re on the first day of your period. And [that process] coincided with this! It was actually really funny. I was just like, ‘Oh, well, here we are!’ I was shocked, but I felt like I knew. It’s weirdly instinctual.”

Having a baby may not be the only big step Davidson and Hewitt are taking together. In October, it was reported that the two are talking about marriage, as a source told PEOPLE, “Pete and Elsie have talked about marriage and are very committed to each other. There will be an engagement at some point, but they’re not in a rush.”