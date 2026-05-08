Fox Game Show Host and Model Girlfriend Break Up

It’s over for Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy.

TMZ reports that the LEGO Masters host and his model girlfriend broke up a few months ago. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that there wasn’t a lot of drama to the breakup; rather, the relationship just didn’t work out.

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Eagle-eyed fans may have seen the split coming, as Murphy, 52, did not attend the Oscars with Arnett, 55, in March.

The romance was not particularly long lived; Arnett and Murphy first publicly confirmed their relationship in September when they attended New York Fashion Week together. Rumors first started to swirl in August when Murphy joined Arnett backstage to see Sean Hayes following his West End play, Good Night, Oscar.

Carolyn Murphy and Will Arnett at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Arrested Development star even opened up about Murphy’s “generous spirit” in November as one of the things he loved about her.

Saying they were “set up” by a mutual friend, Arnett explained to PEOPLE at the time, “I think that there’s just an ease from the moment that we started hanging out. We have a real ease with each other and she’s just such a generous-of-spirit person, and that’s what I love. One of the many things that I love about her.”

Arnett was previously married to comedian and actress Amy Poehler from 2003 to 2016; they share two sons: Archie, 17, and Abel, 15. Prior to dating Murphy, he dated model Alessandra Brown, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son, Denny. He and Brown, who reportedly started dating in 2019, split in 2024.

Murphy was married to businessman Jake Schroeder from 1999 to 2002, TMZ reports; the two share a daughter.