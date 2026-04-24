Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are Reportedly Engaged

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are ready to say “I do,” according to a new report from Page Six.

After photos of the Caught Stealing actress, 37, sporting a massive ring on her left ring finger were published by The Sun earlier this week, an inside source told Page Six that she is engaged to the “American Girls” singer.

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NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 09: Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seen on March 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

“He is completely smitten,” said the insider. “He would jump off a cliff for her.”

Kravitz, meanwhile, is “on cloud nine,” with the source adding that “no one in their circle is surprised.”

Kravitz and Styles were first romantically linked in August 2025, when they were seen walking arm-in-arm around Rome together. Later that month, the pair was spotted engaging in some serious PDA in London.

While the pair has kept mum about their romance, they’ve continued to be photographed together around New York, including while walking hand-in-hand into the Saturday Night Live afterparty Styles hosted last month.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that the High Fidelity actress would be joining Styles “when it makes sense” on his Together, Together global residency tour, which is set to kick off in May and run through the end of the year in support of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 09: Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seen on March 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

“They both have busy schedules that don’t always line up,” PEOPLE’s source said at the time, with another insider adding, “They seem very serious and focused on prioritizing time together. They also seem to have created a life together that they both genuinely enjoy.”

Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman from June 2019 until December 2020, before sparking a romance with Channing Tatum surrounding the production of her directorial debut, Blink Twice. Kravitz and Tatum got engaged in 2023, but called off their engagement after a year.

The “As It Was” singer was most recently romantically linked to actress Taylor Russell before their split in 2024, and previously dated Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift.