Will Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Get Engaged in 2026? Current Odds Explained

Justin Trudeau, the charismatic Canadian politician, made headlines in 2025 for all the wrong reasons.

After serving as Prime Minister of Canada for more than a decade, Trudeau was forced out by his own party as his popularity sharply declined following his handling of the country’s economy and its COVID response. It was part of a broader Canadian and American shift to the political right over the past few years.

Trudeau resigned in January 2025, two years after his 18-year marriage to former television host Sophie Grégoire Trudeau ended. Just six months after stepping down, he went public with none other than mega pop star Katy Perry.

Perry, for her part, broke up with her decade-long, on-again off-again partner Orlando Bloom in June 2025. She wasted little time reentering the dating world and continued to make headlines.

The two are reportedly quite enamored with each other. The 54-year-old former boxer met the 14-year younger singer at a philanthropy event in June 2025. They were officially a couple just four weeks later. Though sources say the two are in love, they have yet to move in together full time.

At this pace, it would not be surprising to see a ring on Perry’s finger sooner rather than later.

Still, the numbers suggest fans of their relationship should pump the brakes. Polymarket currently gives the couple just a 26 percent chance of getting engaged by the end of 2026. This figure has actually dropped from its all-time high of 30 percent in late January.