Cardi B Seemingly Gets Back Together With Ex — Will They Get Engaged Soon?

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are keeping fans on their toes, as the two exes celebrated Mother’s Day together, leading fans to wonder if sparks are flying once again.

The NFL star’s Diggs Deep Foundation hosted a Mother’s Day wellness event, “A Moment for Mom,” in Washington, D.C. Saturday. Cardi attended the function, packing on some PDA with Diggs as they took photos together.

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In a video shared on social media, Cardi, 33, and Diggs, 32, smiles as Diggs holds her waist and kisses her head as they pose together in front of a pink backdrop. Another photo shows them hugging and smiling.

.@iamcardib and @stefondiggs are all smiles at his Mother’s Day event the Diggs Deep Foundation is hosting. pic.twitter.com/PrqOfcP2Fx — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) May 9, 2026

Cardi and Diggs welcomed a son together in November. Although they were rumored to have broken up following Diggs’ and the New England Patriots’ loss in the Super Bowl in February, they did spark reconciliation rumors in April when Diggs attended one of Cardi’s concerts in Washington, D.C., even going to an afterparty. Paparazzi caught the pair leaving the afterparty in Diggs’ car together.

Cardi and Diggs first sparked romance rumors in early 2025, with the two first appearing publicly together at a New York Knicks playoff game in 2025. She later hard launched their relationship on Instagram.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

So are the two endgame? Polymarket odds aren’t giving them a high chance of success, with bettors saying Cardi and Diggs have a 17% chance of getting engaged in 2026. That percentage is significantly down from its peak at 47% in April, but still higher than even a few weeks ago when they were coming in at 8% odds.

Cardi remains legally married to rapper Offset, as their divorce hasn’t yet been finalized, a potential roadblock in the way of an engagement to Diggs.