Sharon Osbourne Returns to TV After Family's Tumultuous Month

Sharon Osbourne is making her way back to TV after battling a bout of COVID-19. Sharon appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Talk UK after experiencing a rather turbulent month. In the past few weeks, her family has battled COVID-19 and her daughter, Aimee Osbourne, escaped a devastating fire at her recording studio that left one individual dead. Although, the Osbourne family has also experienced some good news lately, as Kelly Osbourne announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

Upon her return to the Talk UK studio, Sharon gave an update on how wild the past month has been for her and her family. She explained that she and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, both battled COVID-19. The rest of their household also caught the illness, including Ozzy's nurse. She added that Kelly and her partner, Wilson, also tested positive for COVID-19. On top of it all, Ozzy almost has his wardrobe stolen when a car containing his clothing for a photoshoot drove off.

Sharon went on to describe the scary situation that her daughter Aimee was involved in. Aimee was working in a recording studio in Hollywood when the fire broke out, leaving her on the second floor and unable to escape. Luckily, she made it out alright. But, one individual lost their life in the fire. "Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive," Sharon wrote in late May. "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety."

Even though her family experienced some hardships, there was cause for celebration. Kelly recently announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Wilson, whom she has known since 1999. To announce the news, Kelly shared a photo of herself holding up an ultrasound photo. In her caption for the post, she wrote that she was "ecstatic" about the happy news. Kelly wrote, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why... I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"