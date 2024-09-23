Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Announce Arrival of Baby No. 2

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are parents of two! Following their marriage over the summer, the couple announced Sunday that they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Méi June Mulaney, via surrogate on Saturday, Sept. 14. Munn noted in her birth announcement that their baby girl arrived in "the year of the dragon."

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," Munn, who announced in March she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later revealed she underwent a hysterectomy, wrote on Instagram. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

The actress, who shared the news alongside a series of hospital photos with their newborn, concluded the post by offering some insight into her daughter's name, writing, "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," she wrote, before adding "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅."

Mulaney also shared the news to his own account, writing, "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon. We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much."

Little Méi makes Mulaney and Munn parents of two after they previously welcomed their son Malcolm Hiep Mulaney in 2021. News of their daughter's birth comes just two months after the couple tied the knot in New York City, and more than a year after Munn was diagnosed with a form of breast cancer known as Luminal B cancer. She announced her diagnosis in March 2024, later sharing in May that she underwent five surgeries, including a double mastectomy and a full hysterectomy. She told Vogue that before undergoing her hysterectomy, she and Mulaney underwent IVF and created "two healthy embryos." She said that welcoming a baby via surrogate wasn't a "scary prospect." Opening up about her cancer battle in a video earlier this month, Munn said she hoped to help "others who have gone through it, or are going through it right now, maybe feel a little comfort in knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing OK."