Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Reportedly Welcome Baby Boy

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are officially new parents. According to TMZ, the couple secretly welcomed a baby boy into the world last month. Sources told TMZ that Munn gave birth on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, in Los Angeles. In September, Mulaney announced on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the two were expecting.

Before her relationship with Munn, Mulaney was married to Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 until their split in May of this year. This is the first child for both Munn and Mulaney. Before giving birth, Munn appeared on the TODAY show and revealed that she’s “scared” to become a mother.

“I feel good. l feel scared. I feel nervous, and I’m excited,” she said, per Page Six. “I feel every day the feelings are just rotating through.” Munn went on to say that she and Mulaney are “really excited” to become parents. “We talk about the same stuff — which rocker? What type of crib do you put the baby in? What does the baby wear?” she said of her and Mulaney’s concerns. “Honestly, thank God for Instagram and Facebook and blogs because there’s a lot of moms who put out such great information, and that’s been a saving grace for me.”

There have been some challenges the couple has dealt with as Munn has been blamed for Mulaney and Tendler’s marriage falling apart. “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” Munn said to the Los Angeles Times in November, per Yahoo. “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”

Munn, 41, previously dated Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 to 2017. She is known for appearing on the TV series Attack of the Show and movies such as Magic Mike, Ride Along 2, Zoolander 2, Ocean’s 8 and Violet, which was released in October. Mulaney, 39, has appeared in various TV series, including Big Mouth and Documentary Now! where he’s an executive producer. He also worked as a writer and producer for Saturday Night Live for 10 years.