John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Just Got Married

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have officially tied the knot. The couple, who have been together for three years and share a two-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp, reportedly exchanged vows during the Fourth of July holiday weekend in New York City, according to People.

The nuptials took place at a friend's residence, with an exceptionally small guest list. Sources close to the newlyweds revealed to the outlet that the only attendees were their son Hiệp and a single witness. Adding a touch of star power to the proceedings, actor Sam Waterston officiated the ceremony, with his wife serving as the sole witness, TMZ reported. Waterston's connection to Munn stems from their time working together on the television series The Newsroom.

This marriage marks an important milestone for both Mulaney and Munn. While it's Mulaney's second trip down the aisle, it's Munn's first venture into matrimony. The couple's relationship gained public attention in 2021, with Mulaney confirming their romance and Munn's pregnancy during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September of that year.

The wedding comes at a significant time for the couple, particularly for Munn, who has been battling breast cancer since her diagnosis in 2023. The actress has undergone several medical procedures, including a double mastectomy and hysterectomy. Despite these challenges, Munn has praised Mulaney for his unwavering support throughout her health journey.

In a May 2024 interview with Vogue, Mulaney opened up about the emotional toll of supporting Munn through her cancer battle. He stated, "Olivia and I have been through a lot of things together in the past couple years. Just side-by-side, supporting each other through anything. And as her guy, I felt both scared and protective."

Munn reciprocated the sentiment in a conversation with People, discussing Mulaney's role in managing their household and providing care. She remarked, "It would've felt like climbing an iceberg without him. I don't think he had a moment to himself, between being an incredibly hands-on father and going to and from the hospital, taking Malcolm to the park, putting him to nap, driving to Cedars-Sinai, hanging out with me, going home, putting Malcolm to bed, coming back to me. And he did it all happily."

The couple's relationship has been subject to public scrutiny since its inception, with Munn addressing rumors about the timeline of their romance in the Los Angeles Times. She stated, "It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way. They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't."

Looking to the future, Munn has expressed openness to expanding their family. In the Vogue interview, she discussed freezing her eggs both before and after her cancer diagnosis, saying, "John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family but didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation."

As they begin this new chapter in their lives, both Mulaney and Munn continue to focus on their careers. Munn is set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors, while Mulaney continues his successful comedy tour following his latest Netflix special, Everybody's in L.A.